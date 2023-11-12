EGR valve, you should proceed like this to clean it | If you don’t do this you run into serious problems

valve-engine–motorzoom

Interventions relating to monitoring and care and, more generally to preserving the engine in a state of ‘healthiness’ and appropriate functioning, are necessary and periodic: especially some cleaning of systems and equipment.

The auto Of Today, as we know, they are equipped with devices, installations and structures of great mechanical, electronic level e computer scientist: the care of every detail, as far as possible, is primarily the responsibility of the owner of the cars.

If you had to find an obvious one difficulty in the procedures relating to treatment of one’s own vehicle, it is always advisable, rather than proceeding with some unorthodox and ineffective DIY technique, to proceed with caution.

And if possible, contact one specialist, an expert and professional of the sector which, in particular, will always know how to act in time, and where and how: perhaps even a low costs, especially if it is the classic mechanic of trust.

However, in general it is always possible, with a minimum of caution and knowledge, of control and self-sacrifice, also proceed individually at least as far as the cleaning of some devices. For example?

EGR valve, how to clean it

One of the great ‘dilemmas’ of many owners Of auto it is what refers to the so-called valcola EGR: what is it about? Many, to tell the truth, ignore it. Others don’t, however: but what about clean it, it’s a completely different matter. To be able to carry out adequate cleaning interventions in relation to the EGR valve it is necessary proceed, in particular, in one specific direction, also because if the right steps are not taken, there can be consequences worrying.

First of all though: what would this valve be and what does it mean EGR? Let’s try to summarize. EGR is an acronym and means Exhaust Gas Recirculationand the EGR valve is therefore that particular device that puts a component into circulation exhaust gas generated by the engine.

internal motor-(motorzoom)

EGR valve, function and maintenance

This serves to decrease the temperature relating to the cylinders and to lower the emission Of oxide Of nitrogen. To take care of it, just follow some instructions, designed to make it last as long as possible. In particular, the air and oil filter must be replaced regularly.

Once a month you are required to travel a route at eighty km per hour for about thirty minutes. Then use suitable additives to add to the fuel to avoid deposits. If it doesn’t solve the problem, you can always find a solution by going to a mechanic: in any case one new valve costs on seventy euros.

