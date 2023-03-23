Dhe next pandemic is coming, that’s for sure. Nobody knows when that will happen, but while the corona pandemic is ebbing away, the question arises: How good is humanity and how well is Germany prepared for future health catastrophes. During the various corona waves, a lot of important information was missing, as if flying blindly, politicians steered through the pandemic. If next time too many people are not to die or suffer from massive restrictions, a lot has to change. Above all, more reliable information is needed more quickly.

“What dates would you like for the next pandemic?” Southgerman newspaper Scientists and experts, ministries, authorities and health authorities were asked and their answers summarized. This is how this wish list with eight requirements came into being. Or also: Homework for science, politics and the media.

The detailed answers and results of this research are publicly available on Github.