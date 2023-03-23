Schiaparelli has inaugurated the new boutique in the London department store Harrods which also represents the first British flagship. The store, located on the Superbrands floor, houses a wide selection of ready-to-wear garments, such as tailored and evening dresses to meet the increased demand from the British clientele. Also present are the ‘Secret’ and ‘Face’ bags collections as well as limited edition models; jewels also cover an important part of the offer.

The creative director Daniel Roseberry drew inspiration for the space from the brand’s heritage with references to Jean Michel Frank, Alberto Giacometti, Salvador Dali and to other culturally significant collaborators of Schiaparelli. The boutique evokes the historic Schiaparelli atelier located in Place Vendôme in Paris. In addition to Roseberry, the brand’s CEO spoke at the celebratory cocktail Delphine Bellinitop model Naomi Campbellthe actresses Joan Collins, Emilia Clarke, Naomi Harris and other internationally renowned celebrities.