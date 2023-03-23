Tom Daunt becomes the new co-boss at Aldi. ALDI

On May 1st, Tom Daunt will become the new co-boss at Aldi Süd. Previously, Daunt had been Australia CEO of the discounter since 2014. His predecessor Matthew Barnes surprisingly left the group after 26 years with the company.

On May 1st he will move to the Executive Board in Salzburg. There he will run the discounter together with CFO Thomas Ziegler, like that Handelsblatt reported.

The new co-boss at Aldi Süd will return to Australia

But: It has already been made clear that Daunt will return to Australia in the foreseeable future. Aldi Süd announced that the 51-year-old would be appointed to the management committee for “at least three years”, after which he would return. Daunt has been with Aldi Süd for more than 25 years and has been CEO of Australia since 2014.

