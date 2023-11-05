Elderberry as a nutritional supplement in sports?

Elderberry can improve oxygen supply –

Athletes can also benefit from this

Elderberry contains numerous valuable ingredients that can have a positive effect on health and well-being in many ways. These important ingredients include anthocyanins. These water-soluble plant pigments give the elderberries their dark purple color. They also have many other functions that can benefit not only the elderberry plant, but also athletes. Elderberry extracts can be used as a dietary supplement, for example, to support the oxygen supply to the cells.

Positive effects of elderberry for athletes

During physical exertion such as sport, the body uses a particularly large amount of energy. The need for oxygen is significantly increased. Because oxygen supplies the cells with energy and improves metabolism. Without oxygen, metabolism is disrupted, sugar cannot be converted into energy and lactic acid accumulates in the muscles. All of this leads to faster muscle fatigue and pain, which we know as muscle soreness.

Anthocyanins, such as those found in elderberry, can improve the oxygen supply to the cells and thus also help to supply the muscles with sufficient energy. The positive effects of anthocyanins can be achieved not only with directly processed elderberries, but also with elderberry extract as a dietary supplement.

Antioxidants for occasional and intensive athletes

Sport not only means a high need for oxygen for the body, but also increased energy consumption. This stress creates so-called free radicals; new, unusual or intensive physical exertion in particular generates and increases oxidative stress. This is noticeable, for example, through severe exhaustion, severe muscle soreness or an increased susceptibility to infections. In order to reduce oxidative stress and protect the body from the negative influences of free radicals, it is advisable to take antioxidants. They are found in many foods such as elderberry, which can either be eaten fresh or are available as a dietary supplement (for example in capsule form).

