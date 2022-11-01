Home Health Electronic cigarettes, here’s what damage they can cause to the heart
Health

Electronic cigarettes, here’s what damage they can cause to the heart

The electronic cigarettesor e-cigs that you want to call them, are not completely harmless to human health, on the contrary their use can determine potentially serious consequences for people who smoke them regularly.

On the one hand, in fact, they can cause genetic alterationsand on the other hand they increase the risk of developing some pathologies, including tumor forms. A recent scientific study published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications he also highlighted the possibilities damage to the cardiovascular system resulting from frequent use of electronic cigarettes.

An increasingly widespread practice

In recent years, especially among the very young, the use of e-cigs has increased considerably. Referring to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Health (ISS) in May 2021, 41.5% of students between 14 and 17 use the electronic cigarette.

Since e-cigarettes carry less nicotine to the lungs than tobacco smoke, it is often mistakenly assumed that they are also less dangerous to health. In reality, however, the more time passes (and therefore the more scientific evidence accumulates), the more we realize that the negative effects for the body are so many.

Specifically, researchers from the University of Louisville (in the United States) have shown that – in addition to what is already known – they can impair heart function and cause arrhythmias. The substances present in electronic cigarettes, in fact, are capable of change normal heart rhythmswith all that can derive from it for the health of the cardiovascular system.

See also  Covid: Cts a Regioni, 'new indications for restaurants, beaches and ceremonies'

