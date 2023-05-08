Home » End of the pandemic? The disease is under control but the virus is not eradicated
Health

End of the pandemic? The disease is under control but the virus is not eradicated

by admin

A few days ago, precisely on May 5th, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared, through the mouth of its director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the end of the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. No surprise, actually, almost all insiders expected it. However, the many headlines sounding the end of the accursed Covid or the perfidious crowned in several Italian newspapers are not justified as the disease has not been eliminated and the virus has not been eradicated, these are the only events that really deserve to put an end to a pandemic and the infectious agent that caused it.

See also  Beware of the heat: the expert indicates what to do in order not to feel weak

You may also like

Pak choi: the properties and benefits of Chinese...

Murder Molducci, the pharmacists: “Too many suspicious recipes...

To Alberto Mantovani the Fadoi ‘Internal Medicine Research...

Doctors and nurses: 50% are burnt out. Especially...

Ovarian Cancer Day, awareness against rising cases –...

World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023. Treatments improve survival....

Milan, the latest from Milanello: only gym for...

“Unite Against Cancer” — Health

New flash survey and sequencing for the Covid...

a 55-year-old cyclist died

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy