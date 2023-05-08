End of the pandemic? The disease is under control but the virus is not eradicated

A few days ago, precisely on May 5th, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared, through the mouth of its director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the end of the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. No surprise, actually, almost all insiders expected it. However, the many headlines sounding the end of the accursed Covid or the perfidious crowned in several Italian newspapers are not justified as the disease has not been eliminated and the virus has not been eradicated, these are the only events that really deserve to put an end to a pandemic and the infectious agent that caused it.