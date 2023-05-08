Home » 0, 0, 0, 0. The million-dollar stars are silent and Toronto is on fire
Sports

0, 0, 0, 0. The million-dollar stars are silent and Toronto is on fire

by admin

Edmonton’s ‘Starmen’ Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid scored a total of eight goals in two games with Vegas. Meanwhile, Toronto’s biggest stars are wondering why they’re falling so badly in their second-round playoff series with Florida, going 0-3 in games. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares have yet to score against the Panthers. Not even in the third act, which Toronto lost 2:3 in overtime.

See also  Tao Hanlin 20+15 Liu Guancen dunks the quasi lore Xiaoding did not debut, Shandong reversed Zhejiang

You may also like

Mitterdorfer election takes place on July 8th

Karim Benzema pays tribute to “Jefe” (Chef) Jean-Michel...

Ange Postecoglou: The boy from Greece who became...

Kodýtek from Pilsen, Stránský from Litvínov and goalkeeper...

Vatican backs eco-unity relay – Vatican News Vatican

Birmingham City: American financier Tom Wagner agrees to...

Eintracht athletics coach insults Baumgartner – sport.ORF.at

James Harden, the secret of race 4 is...

THOMAS MUNKELT, THE DOMINATOR OF THE 110 HURDLES...

Naples continues to celebrate, the rapper Clementino among...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy