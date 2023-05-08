0, 0, 0, 0. The million-dollar stars are silent and Toronto is on fire

Edmonton’s ‘Starmen’ Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid scored a total of eight goals in two games with Vegas. Meanwhile, Toronto’s biggest stars are wondering why they’re falling so badly in their second-round playoff series with Florida, going 0-3 in games. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares have yet to score against the Panthers. Not even in the third act, which Toronto lost 2:3 in overtime.

