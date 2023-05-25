End of the year? For Juventus, the season starts now!

A reverse vintage for the Juventus. So, for example, the more you win on the field, the more you see the number of points that are subtracted from justice increase. The more you post your reasons in trials, the more you see them rejected thanks to the kaleidoscope ofarticle 4, that of sporting loyalty, through which the truth can take the strangest and most unpredictable forms. And so in this absurd or folkloric season, to use the adjective spent by Massimiliano Allegri a few days ago, the Juventus fans were forced to work overtime. In the sense that if the others can now look forward to the holidays with the championship now close to closing in about ten days, or between two games, for the Juventus players the season actually starts now. It seems like a paradox but that’s exactly how it is. Net of what will be the final classification, the month of June will give the first certainties after so much precariousness.

Juve, what happens in June?

The trial will take place in the middle of next month and the verdict on the matter will be immediately forthcoming salary maneuver, assuming that a deal is not reached first by finding a balance between Juventus and the federal prosecutor. By that date we should know how the dispute over the sporting director will end, with the position of Cristiano Giuntoli destined to find precise coordinates for the next vintage. And then also the position of Massimiliano Allegri will be even clearer net of the usual confirmations that have arrived in a more or less definitive way from the owners. At that point, then, the market season will also come alive. So the month of truth for Juventus will be June, in which the others will be able to rest and unwind from the hardships they have just experienced in the league and cup. For the black and white world, an extra month of passion in which to aim at least to definitively reset the accumulated waste and then, try to think and plan the future with the desire of those who have felt a mountain of anger and can’t wait to download it.