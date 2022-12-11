Cough syrups at risk. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended in a note to withdraw the marketing authorization of medicines containing the active ingredient focodina. The medicines, which are usually used for coughs, colds orinfluenza, must be withdrawn from the market throughout the European Union. In fact, several health problems have emerged for those who have taken them.

Cough syrups withdrawn from the market, allergic reactions

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has warned that some people may get one allergic reaction after taking some cough syrups. According to the study, the use of falcodine up to 12 months before someone is due to receive anesthesia can lead to life-threatening allergic reactions.

The decision

Due to the dangers to health, it was thus decided for the immediate withdrawal of those medicines that contain this active ingredient, revoking the European license. Despite the recommendation to stop marketing the drug, EMA is also asking healthcare professionals to stop prescribing this phocodine treatment for other similar medicines. Additionally, they recommend asking patients if they have used the substance in the last year.

What is pholcodine?

Pholcodine is an opioid that has been used since the 1950s in adults and children to treat dry cough. It acts directly on the brain, reducing the nerve signals that the muscles involved in coughing send to this organ. It is usually marketed in the form of syrups or oral solutions. It is approved in several European countries: such as Belgium, Croatia, France, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovenia. The trade names of this compound are Dimetane, Biocalyptol e Broncalene.