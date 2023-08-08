Endometriosis and pregnancy: what you should know

FOCUS Online health editorial team

Do you suffer from endometriosis and wonder how this disease affects your fertility or possible pregnancy? Because a frequently mentioned symptom of endometriosis is an unfulfilled desire to have children. Focus Online explains what endometriosis has to do with pregnancy and whether you can get pregnant despite having endometriosis.

Endometriosis and the difficulties of conceiving

Endometriosis is a condition in which cells similar to those in the endometrium (the lining of the womb) grow outside the womb. This means that uterine lining forms not only inside but also outside the uterus.

This can lead to complications such as adhesions and adhesions of the fallopian tubes (the tubes that carry eggs from the ovaries, where they are produced, to the uterus) and ovaries. These changes can cause problems by blocking the path of the egg to the uterus, creating a mechanical obstacle and thus affecting the desire to conceive.

In fact, up to 50% of women who have trouble conceiving are diagnosed with endometriosis.

How endometriosis affects reproduction

It is not fully known how endometriosis affects a woman’s ability to conceive. Some women with endometriosis report pain during intercourse, which can cause them to avoid intercourse.

There is also evidence that women with endometriosis may experience problems with egg development and very early embryonic development.

Does endometriosis always result in a high-risk pregnancy?

No, endometriosis does not automatically mean that every pregnancy is classified as a “high-risk pregnancy” – i.e. a pregnancy in which the mother or baby could have an increased health risk. However, the disease can reduce the likelihood of getting pregnant in the first place.

It is important to consult a specialist doctor for personalized information and advice.

Treatment options for endometriosis

There are good treatment options that can help women with endometriosis have children.

Surgical treatment

A common method is the surgical removal of the endometriosis foci, i.e. the places where the endometriosis cells grow, by means of a laparoscopy. This is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves making small incisions in the abdominal wall. A fine instrument with a camera and light, the endoscope, is inserted to make the affected areas visible and to remove the accumulation of cells (endometriosis) and any cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that may be present.

The chances of conceiving after such an operation depend on various factors, for example where the endometriosis lesions grew and how far they have spread.

Drug treatment of endometriosis

Many women who do not want to become pregnant and suffer from endometriosis are treated with medication, especially hormonal drugs. These drugs – often called progestogens or gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues – have the advantage that they inhibit the growth of endometrial plaques. This means they can help reduce the pain associated with them. It is important, however, that purely medicinal treatment usually has no effect on fertility.

Combined treatment: surgery and hormone therapy

GnRH analogues are sometimes prescribed after endometriosis surgery. They are intended to “soothe” remaining endometriosis lesions. Interestingly, to date there is no solid evidence that the combination of surgery and hormone therapy is more promising than surgery alone. This means that it offers no additional benefits in terms of pain relief or fertility. However, some women experience unpleasant side effects of hormone therapy, such as hot flashes, trouble sleeping, and mood swings.

The article Endometriosis: Treatment options describes the various therapies and alternatives in detail.

Endometriosis and its impact on pregnancy

Endometriosis can negatively affect the course of a pregnancy. Although more research is needed, there is evidence that women with endometriosis may be at increased risk of certain complications. These include e.g. B. early miscarriages, an unfavorable position of the placenta (placenta previa) or unexplained bleeding during or after birth.

Artificial insemination as an option for endometriosis

In the case of severe endometriosis, especially if scattered mucous membrane islands (recurrences) occur again after an operation, artificial insemination can be considered as an alternative to further operations. Especially if a woman has already had several surgeries, this can increase the chances of a successful pregnancy.

In certain cases, a short GnRH treatment after the operation may be recommended, especially if the endometriosis has progressed after the operation. There is evidence that this can increase the success of artificial insemination.

Important NOTE: This is general information only. We do not claim to be complete. If you suspect endometriosis, please consult a doctor immediately. This information can never replace the advice of a doctor.

