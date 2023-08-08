Home » Thief arrested in the river Nišava | Info
The police in Niš arrested a thief who tried to commit theft in a house.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović/Shutterstock

The police in Niš arrested a thief who tried to commit theft in a house. He was arrested in the river Nišava.

He was handcuffed in the middle of the river bed. The arrest took place around one hour after midnight near the Railway Bridge.

At 1:10 a.m., the police received a report of an attempted theft. With a quick intervention, the police came to the scene and in an attempt to escape, the suspect ran into the river, but a police officer caught up with him, the Niš police confirmed.

The suspect thought that by entering the river he would be able to escape, but apparently he did not think that the policeman would not think of entering the water after him. The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Niš was informed about the arrest.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:26 Arrest of a suspect for serious murder in Voždovac Source: RS MUP

Izvor: M.U.P. RS

(MONDO/Kurir)

