Enlarged liver, here’s when to worry and intervene immediately

If the liver is enlarged it means that there are problems that need to be analyzed, discovering the cause especially in these cases you need to worry.

The liver is one of the most important organs in our body, responsible for many vital functions such as the production of bile, the detoxification of harmful substances and the metabolism of nutrients.

When the liver becomes enlarged, it may indicate the presence of an underlying problem that requires immediate attention and intervention.

Enlarged liver, when you really need to worry

The enlargement of the liver, also called hepatomegalycan be caused by several conditions, some of which may be more serious than others.

Enlarged liver: what are the causes and how to fix it

Here’s when you need to worry and intervene promptly:

The accumulation of fat, called fatty liver disease, is often caused by a healthy lifestyle, such as an unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity. However, in some cases, it can be a sign of a condition called nonalcoholic fatty hepatitis, which can lead to damage to this organ.The epithet it can be caused by viral infections such as hepatitis A, B or C, or by toxins such as alcohol or drugs. Hepatitis can be acute or chronic and can cause inflammation and enlargement of this vital organ. If you suspect that you have hepatitis, it is important to see a doctor right away for the correct treatment and management of the disease. There are a number of diseases that can affect this organ, such as cirrhosis, autoimmune hepatitis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. These conditions can cause enlargement and require immediate attention for proper management and treatment. Some people can be born with congenital conditions that cause liver enlargement, such as Gilbert’s syndrome or Wilson’s disease.Enlargement can also be caused by benign or malignant tumors that develop within the organ. Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common type of cancer affecting the liver, and it is important to detect it early for effective treatment.

Besides these main causes, enlargement of this organ can also be linked to other conditions such as: alcohol abuse, congestive heart failure, portal hypertension and autoimmune diseases such as sarcoidosis. In any case, if you suspect you have an enlarged liver, it’s vital you see a doctor for an accurate evaluation and proper diagnosis.

Some common symptoms that may accompany an enlarged liver include pain or a feeling of heaviness in the upper abdominal area, fatigue, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal swelling and itching.

Once the cause of the described condition has been identified, the treatment will depend on the underlying condition. This can include lifestyle changes, such as eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly, or taking specific medications to treat infection or inflammation.

