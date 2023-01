Good news for the many Italians who use drugs against erectile dysfunction. Viagra, cialis and similar molecules, the so-called PDE-5 inhibitors, perhaps are not limited to improving sexual life: regular use could reduce the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases and lengthen life in general. Or at least, that’s what a recent study suggests Journal of Sexual Medicineand coordinated by researchers at the University of Southern California and the University of California at San Francisco.

