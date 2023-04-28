Esaote Group: The Annual General Meeting approves the financial statements as of December 31, 2022.

Esaote S.p.A.

Group sales increase to EUR 256.5 million (+ 10.9%), EBITDA increases to EUR 33.6 million Euro (+ 4,3 %); the operating result was 9.4 million euros and the net profit was 1.2 million euros.

Record year for MRI (+ 50.7%). Growth in all business areas.

The backlog increased 120% year over year.

Esaote confirms its strong focus on international markets, which represent 66.4% of total sales.

30 million euros invested in R&D. The first sustainability report has been created.

The shareholders’ meeting of Esaote S.p.A.meeting today in Genoa, approved the Annual financial statements of the company as of 12/31/2022.

Net sales increased to €256.5 millionwhich compared to 2021+ 10,9 % is equivalent to; EBITDA increased to 33.6 million euros (+ 4.3% compared to 2021); the group operating result is 9.4 million euros at previous year’s level; the consolidated annual profit of 1.2 million euros is lower compared to 4 million euros in 2021: these are the key figures of the consolidated group for 2022.

„In 2022 has Esaote with one Sales increase of almost 11% reached another important milestone. The group confirms its growth and innovation goals and positions itself among the world‘s leading players in diagnostic imaging. An even more significant result if we the complex macroeconomic scenario of the year 2022, caused by the increase in the cost of raw materials, components, energy and transport as well as the difficulties and delays in the production chains. Nevertheless, we managed to ensure the continuity of productionto increase investments in R&D and increase sales in the three strategic sectors: Ultrasound, MRI and Medical IT – commented Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote SpA The higher order backlog at the end of the year, another extremely important indicator, has allowed us to do so , to start the year 2023 in the first quarter with a strong increase in sales compared to 2022. This is a confirmation of the correctness of our strategy, which focuses on technological innovation and growth in high-potential markets.”

In 2022, the Esaote Group invested 30 million euros in R&D, which is about 12% of sales, up 4.5% year-on-year.

In the area of ​​ultrasound systems, sales increased by 7.2%, exceeded the average market trend and gained significant market shares. Revenue growth was particularly driven by the new mid- to long-range ultrasound scannerslaunched in the last eighteen months and intended for highly specialized public and private hospitals.

In 2022, the dedicated and open MRI sector one increase in sales von 50,7 %: a result that confirms the uniqueness and completeness of the Esaote range, designed for the Combining excellent image quality in musculoskeletal applications with ease of installation, patient comfort and low power consumption. The Introduction of Esaotes first open “whole body” magnetic resonance systemto the Magnificent Open system, has certainly contributed to the exceptional result of 2022.

The medical IT department – Development of software for the management of diagnostic processes and quantitative analysis software for cardiovascular applications – grew around 3 % and confirmed the expansion process the group with the diversification of sales channels and yours Ability to create demand for digital healthcare transformation.

The international marketsthat together account for around 66.4% of sales, are Western Europe (18,4 %), North America (14.4%) and China (10%). Double-digit sales growth in Latin America and the Far East. Italy is confirmed as the main market for Esaote.

At the end of 2022, the group employed around 1,250 people, more than half of them in Italy. During the year, the process of improving internal resources continued with the creation of continuous training programs, accompanied by social assistance support tools and the improvement of selection policies, both in terms of brand reputation and in terms of efficiency, thereby increasing the Experiences from the Academy, which started in 2021, were continued.

After joining the United Nations Global Compact initiative Esaote SpA published its first sustainability report in 2022 to the topics innovation, quality, integrity and social. Regarding the environment the company has worked with a commitment to continuous improvement through renewal projects, rational use and optimization of resources and attention to the environmental impact of logistics.

