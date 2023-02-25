“The Wagner Group’s activities pose a threat to people in the countries in which they operate and to the EU.” Thus the EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced in a note the Council’s decision to add 11 people and 8 entities linked to the Wagner group to the sanctions lists, “due to the international dimension and the seriousness of its activities with a destabilizing impact”. According to the EU, the Russian mercenaries active in Ukraine “endanger international peace and security as they do not operate within any legal framework”. For these reasons, the European community “is determined to continue to act concretely against the violations of international law”. After a stalemate that had raised fears about the unity of the member countries in their reaction to the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the European Union has reached a general agreement on the tenth package of sanctions against Moscow. In the document, “121 listed persons and entities, new and significant restrictions on imports and exports, ban on the dissemination of Russian propaganda. We remain united in our determination to dent Russia’s war machine.” In the press release of the European Council, on the other hand, it is underlined that the further export bans, for a value of over 11 billion euros, “deprive the Russian economy of basic technological and industrial assets”. “We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever, depleting Russia’s war arsenal and deeply affecting its economy. We are also increasing the pressure on those who try to circumvent our sanctions,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. While the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, after noting the adoption of the package, relaunched: «The pressure on the Russian aggressor must increase. We expect decisive steps against Rosatom and theRussian nuclear industrymore pressure on the military and banks”.

What does the tenth package of sanctions include?

It is always Borrell, however, who gives more specifics on the measures included in the package. “We are targeting those responsible for the deportation and forced adoption of at least 6 mila Ukrainian children. This is a clear violation of international law, including the Geneva Convention.” Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, has announced that the list of measures also includes “stricter export restrictions as regards the dual use and technology“. And again: “Targeted restrictive measures against individuals and entities that support the war, spread propaganda or deliver drones used by Russia in the war” and “measures against Russian disinformation”. The Member States of the European Union, ‘together, have imposed the toughest and most far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. The EU stands united alongside Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.”

Read also: