Former boxer Klitschko drives a Leopard 2 tank and thanks Germany

Former boxer Klitschko drives a Leopard 2 tank and thanks Germany

“A year ago I never thought I’d drive this ‘cat’,” says Klitschko

In a video, the former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko is driving one of the new Leopard 2 tanks delivered to Ukraine. In a video shared by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Klitschko is seen leading the tank in a wooded area.

“A year ago I never thought I would drive this ‘cat'” – are the words of the former boxer -, one year of war in Ukraine. A year of suffering. And a year of willpower stronger than ever. In the video, words of thanks to Germany and the free world are heard “for everything you do for us Ukrainians”.

February 25, 2023 – Updated February 25, 2023, 6:41 pm

See also  The Biden mass in Rome, Joe and Jill incognito in the last row and the president takes communion

