Autumn is the right season to think about your physical and get fit. If you are looking for a gym that meets your needs, the gista choice is the European Academy of Milan, the International Center for Fitness Enthusiasts, Sport del Ring and of Martial arts.
The activities of the European Academy of Milan
Specific activities are as follows:
– Fitness
- Weight Room – 200 square meters with Technogym and Panatta machines, strength training, cardio fitness
– Open Combat
- Boxing – To increase speed, muscle power, alertness with targeted and intense workouts
- Kick Boxing – To increase speed, muscle power, alertness with targeted and intense workouts.
- Savate – To increase speed, muscle power, alertness with targeted and intense workouts.
- Thai Boxe – To increase speed, muscle power, alertness with targeted and intense workouts.
– Athletic preparation
- Power Training – Course for a valid cardio vascular and muscular training but above all mental and motivation.
- Combat Training – To increase speed, muscle power, quick reflexes.
- Street Fit – Course for muscle toning, motor strengthening, physical fitness, motivational training.
– Martial arts
- Judo – Introductory and playful course for a fun but disciplined approach to a martial art.
- Taekwondo – Korean martial art, involves study, development of kicks and punches. Acrobatic and dynamic discipline.
Terms of use
- Present the voucher at the gym reception to convert it to a subscription
- Registration fee worth € 30 to be paid in the gym upon activation of the subscription.
- Complete training offer: includes weight room and all available courses
Validity
The Voucher must be converted into a subscription within 6 months of purchase.
How does it work
1) Purchase the Offer
2) Receive the Voucher immediately via email
3) Present the voucher at the gym reception to convert it into a subscription, add the € 30 registration fee and start training!
