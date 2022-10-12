Home Health European Academy Milan | Gym and Course Subscriptions
Health

European Academy Milan | Gym and Course Subscriptions

by admin
European Academy Milan | Gym and Course Subscriptions
European Academy Milan | Gym and Course Subscriptions news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/data:application/manifest+json;base64,eyJuYW1lIjoiTWlsYW5vVG9kYXkiLCJzaG9ydF9uYW1lIjoiTWlsYW5vIiwibGFuZyI6Iml0IiwiaWNvbnMiOlt7InNyYyI6Imh0dHBzOlwvXC9jaXR5bmV3cy5zdGd5Lm92aFwvfnNoYXJlZFwvaW1hZ2VzXC92MjAxNVwvYnJhbmRzXC9jaXR5bmV3cy1taWxhbm90b2RheS5wbmciLCJzaXplcyI6IjE0NHgxNDQiLCJ0eXBlIjoiaW1hZ2VcL3BuZyJ9LHsic3JjIjoiaHR0cHM6XC9cL2NpdHluZXdzLnN0Z3kub3ZoXC9+c2hhcmVkXC9pbWFnZXNcL3YyMDE1XC9hdmF0YXJzXC9jaXR5bmV3cy1taWxhbm90b2RheS5wbmciLCJzaXplcyI6IjgweDgwIiwidHlwZSI6ImltYWdlXC9wbmcifV0sInN0YXJ0X3VybCI6Imh0dHBzOnd3dy5taWxhbm90b2RheS5pdFwvIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6InN0YW5kYWxvbmUiLCJvcmllbnRhdGlvbiI6InBvcnRyYWl0IiwidGhlbWVfY29sb3IiOiIjRjI0NjNEIiwiYmFja2dyb3VuZF9jb2xvciI6IiNGMjQ2M0QiLCJwcmVmZXJfcmVsYXRlZF9hcHBsaWNhdGlvbnMiOnRydWUsImFuZHJvaWRfcGFja2FnZV9uYW1lIjoiaXQuY2l0eW5ld3MubWlsYW5vdG9kYXkiLCJyZWxhdGVkX2FwcGxpY2F0aW9ucyI6W3sicGxhdGZvcm0iOiJwbGF5IiwiaWQiOiJpdC5jaXR5bmV3cy5taWxhbm90b2RheSIsInVybCI6Imh0dHBzOlwvXC9wbGF5Lmdvb2dsZS5jb21cL3N0b3JlXC9hcHBzXC9kZXRhaWxzP2lkPWl0LmNpdHluZXdzLm1pbGFub3RvZGF5In1dfQ==”/>

rotate-mobile

Sponsored editorial
12 October 2022 17:39

Autumn is the right season to think about your physical and get fit. If you are looking for a gym that meets your needs, the gista choice is the European Academy of Milan, the International Center for Fitness Enthusiasts, Sport del Ring and of Martial arts.

The activities of the European Academy of Milan

Specific activities are as follows:

– Fitness

  • Weight Room – 200 square meters with Technogym and Panatta machines, strength training, cardio fitness

– Open Combat

  • Boxing – To increase speed, muscle power, alertness with targeted and intense workouts
  • Kick Boxing – To increase speed, muscle power, alertness with targeted and intense workouts.
  • Savate – To increase speed, muscle power, alertness with targeted and intense workouts.
  • Thai Boxe – To increase speed, muscle power, alertness with targeted and intense workouts.

– Athletic preparation

  • Power Training – Course for a valid cardio vascular and muscular training but above all mental and motivation.
  • Combat Training – To increase speed, muscle power, quick reflexes.
  • Street Fit – Course for muscle toning, motor strengthening, physical fitness, motivational training.
See also  Covid :: mutations, effects, speed of propagation. Here is the new photograph of the virus

– Martial arts

  • Judo – Introductory and playful course for a fun but disciplined approach to a martial art.
  • Taekwondo – Korean martial art, involves study, development of kicks and punches. Acrobatic and dynamic discipline.

Terms of use

  • Present the voucher at the gym reception to convert it to a subscription
  • Registration fee worth € 30 to be paid in the gym upon activation of the subscription.
  • Complete training offer: includes weight room and all available courses

Validity

The Voucher must be converted into a subscription within 6 months of purchase.

How does it work

1) Purchase the Offer

2) Receive the Voucher immediately via email

3) Present the voucher at the gym reception to convert it into a subscription, add the € 30 registration fee and start training!

Sponsored editorial
12 October 2022 17:39


In evidence

It might interest you

Get back in shape with the courses of the European Academy of Milan

MilanoToday is loading

You may also like

In the gym also to save on showers:...

Look at your legs, if you notice this...

At the Turin Academy of Medicine there was...

what it is, how it works and question

Covid, warning WHO-EU-ECDC: “New wave and soon influence,...

AAA pathologists wanted: -25% in 5 years

Bomporto, prolonged closure of the gym: rental of...

Genes responsible for height discovered: study results

Cholesterol, Aifa approves first biological drug

SMA therapy, new confirmations in all forms of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy