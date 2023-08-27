European Union authorizes first vaccine against syncytial virus – Medicine

Following the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency, the European Commission has authorized Abrysvo (Pfizer), pfirst vaccine to protect the elderly and children up to six months of age against lower respiratory tract disease caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The EU executive announces it in a note.

“This is our first EU-authorised vaccine against RSV that protects not only the elderly but also newborns, right from birth,” he said. the EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides -. In view of the upcoming autumn and winter seasons, this vaccine can help prevent serious consequences of RSV for some of our most vulnerable citizens. This is especially important for our children for whom RSV is a leading cause of hospitalization in the EU. This is the European Health Union delivering on its promises and determined to tackle health threats with decisive action. I look forward to seeing member states start using this first vaccine as part of their national vaccination campaigns.”

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover within a week or two, but the virus can take a serious form for vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with lung or heart disease and diabetes.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

