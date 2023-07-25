Medicair Factory Srl/Ministry of Health



Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4077/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 5364/2023 proposed by Medicair Factory Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Azienda Zero, Local Health Authority n. 1 Dolomites, Local Health Authority n. 2 Marca Trevigiana, Local Health Authority n. 3 Serenissima, Local Health Authority n. 4 Eastern Veneto, Local Health Authority n. 5 Polesana, Local Health Authority n. 6 Euganea, Local Health Authority n. 7 Pedemontana, Local Health Authority n. 8 Berica, Local Health Authority n. 9 Scaligera, Local Health Authority n. 9 Scaligera, Padua University Hospital, Verona Integrated University Hospital, Veneto Oncological Institute, Veneto Region, en and the Lombardy Region and Mediser Srl.

Attachments:

Act of transposition of the extraordinary appeal – Veneto.pdf (PDF 466.8 Kb)

Ordinance Tar n. 4077_2023.pdf (PDF 119.7 Kb)

Application for publication (1).pdf (PDF 265.2 Kb)

