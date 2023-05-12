Eurovision 2023, eliminated the Piqued Jacks. From Buggiano running for San Marino

Pistoia, 11 May 2023 – I toscani Piqued Jacksindie-rock quartet, with the engaging ‘Like an animal‘, single in English, won the second edition of ‘Una Voce per San Marino’ and represented the Republic of Titan at the 2023 edition ofEurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. They will debut tonight, 11 maggio, taking the stage at the M&S Bank Arena. Unfortunately, however, the band was eliminated in the semifinals.

Who are the Piqued Jacks

The band was born in 2006 a Buggiano, in the province of Pistoia. She released her first album in 2015 with the title Climb Like Ivy Does after three EPs, and has four albums under her belt. The Piqued Jacks have also performed in concerts for famous bands such as Interpol, Chevelle and The Boomtown Rats. Andrea “E-King” Lazzeretti on vocals, Francesco “Littleladle” Bini on bass, Tommaso “Holyhargot” Olivieri on drums and Marco “Majic-o” Sgaramella are the components.

Maurice Costanzo