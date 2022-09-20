“Our proposal, on the other hand – said the president of Simg – is to convey a greater quantity of services in the medicine of the territory, in the peripheral ‘spokes’. Citizens, real users of the NHS, need proximity services, services and interventions, close to home, where, increasingly elderly and frail, they need these services to be provided “.

20 SET –

“We need a new general medicine, more services on the territory and digitalization”. The request is made by the Italian Society of General Medicine (Simg), which today celebrates its 40th anniversary with a conference at the Ministry of Health.

“The citizens – underlines the president Simg Claudio Cricelli – they need proximity services. The model proposed today is expensive and inefficient and I hope that the next government reflects well on processes and allocations of resources that weaken the territory, favoring instead a centralistic and bureaucratic vision of Primary Care Medicine ”.

“This anniversary falls at a very special moment – said Cricelli – and has a strong symbolic value, given the need for a reform of the National Health Service that starts from a new role for general medicine”.

“In this regard – he continues – we are pleased to note that finally many are understanding that the construction of a new and modern General Medicine is a process that has just been sketched out, but we cannot fail to express disappointment for a system that overturns the sense of local medicine by concentrating functions in the hub “.

“Our proposal, on the other hand – he continues – is to convey a greater quantity of services in the medicine of the territory, in the peripheral ‘spokes’. Citizens, real users of the NHS, need proximity services, services and interventions, close to home, where, increasingly elderly and frail, they need these services to be provided “.

And then “digitization is essential, understood as a tool that simplifies processes and becomes the alternative to physical movement towards mammoth units. On the contrary, the model proposed today is expensive and inefficient ”.

For the minister Roberto Speranza “General practitioners, with their precious ability to relate directly with people and an extraordinary network of capillarity, represent an essential figure for strengthening the NHS and their role must be increasingly valued”.

“And today more than ever – concludes Speranza – it is essential to be able to count on the commitment of Simg to continue investing in training, making it even more complete and extensive to make general practitioners increasingly protagonists of territorial assistance”.

40 years of Simg

Founded in 1982, in these 40 years Simg has interpreted the central role of general medicine in our NHS and has put the family doctor at the center as a sentinel of the health of every citizen.

“The goal of our company was already written in the premises: to radically change the structure, infrastructure and methods of organizing and providing local care – Cricelli emphasizes – We were the first to create software for medicine and to define the need a medical record that takes note of all the characteristics and developments of the patients of each general practitioner “.

“Simg – he continues – was born with the concept of innate management. We have always supported the completeness of the profession in all its components, including the organization of the study staff and the nursing figure, when there was rarely staff, often unskilled, in the doctors’ offices. We have formulated the first proposal for complementary specific training, as part of a constant support for the concept of specialization in general medicine, as the culminating process of a training path that has only started in recent decades. From the beginning, Simg advocated the inseparability between pre-graduate training, complementary training / specialization and lifelong learning. As evidence of this belief, over the years Simg has produced the High School, the Simg College, Simg Lab and the Simulation School “.

September 20, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

