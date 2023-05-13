Eurovision, Marco Mengoni awarded for the best composition

Marco Mengoni with the song Due Vite won the Marcel Bezençon Composer Award for the best composition, assigned by the composers of the songs competing in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. This is the second recognition for Italy after that of Mahmood for Soldi in 2019.

Marco Mengoni, during the initial presentation of the 26 artists competing in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, brought to the stage, in addition to the Italian flag, also the rainbow one, symbol of peace.

In an ideal connection between Kiev, which should have hosted this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and Liverpool, chosen as an alternative venue, the Kalush Orchestra, last year’s winner and spokesperson for Ukrainian drama, opens the 2023 final with the piece Stefania and with a film featuring British artists of the caliber of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sam Ryder and Joss Stone. Princess of Wales Kate Middleton also cameos on piano.

