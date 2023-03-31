Sofia’s Kiyine she had a bad time. The 25-year-old Moroccan midfielder, with Belgian club Leuven, has had a serious road accident in Liège. He where he was driving his car at high speed, when he hit a roundabout which hurled him through the air and landed him in a gymnasium. Born in 1997, the footballer played in Italy with the jerseys of Chievo, Salernitana, Lazio and Venice.

THE RELEASE – “The club has learned that Sofian Kiyine was involved in a serious car accident near Liège last night. Sofian Kiyine was taken to the emergency room of the nearest hospital, where further tests are underway: his life is not in danger. Fortunately, no other vehicles or people were involved in the accident. The club awaits clarity on the exact circumstances of how the incident occurred before responding further. We wish Sofian a speedy recovery.”