excellent news from the San Raffaele in Milan

There is excellent news on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Silvio Berlusconi towards discharge from the hospital San Raffaele of Milan.

Almost a month after his hospitalization for a lung infection in the context of a chronic myelomonocytic leukemiawhich forced him into intensive care for the first 12 days, the 86-year-old leader of Forza Italia is said to be insisting on leaving the Milanese hospital by Friday, the day the big convention organized by the party in Milan begins.

The resignation could therefore already take place tomorrow or the day after but the final decision will be up to the doctors who are treating him – the primary Alberto Zangrillo e Fabio Ciceri – that tomorrow they will issue a new bulletin.

The latest update, issued last Wednesday, indicated “the achievement of a stable clinical picture, characterized by an optimal and convincing recovery of organ functions”.

The visit

Paolo Berlusconi, younger brother of Silvio Berlusconi, has recently arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Paolo entered accompanied by car from the gate in via Olgettina 60 which leads to pavilion Q where the hospital ward that houses the former prime minister is located. Four of Berlusconi’s children, Eleonora, Marina, Pier Silvio and Barbara also arrived at the hospital in the afternoon. Around 3 pm there was also a visit from Fedele Confalonieri, who stopped for about 20 minutes.

What is chronic myelomonocytic leukemia?

The chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CML) is a type of blood cancer characterized by the overproduction of immature myeloid cells, such as monocytes, granulocytes, and myeloid stem cells, in the bone marrow. It is considered a form of chronic myeloproliferative leukemia.

In CML, immature myeloid cells multiply abnormally and do not function properly. This leads to progressive invasion of the bone marrow and impaired production of normal blood cells, such as Red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. Because of this imbalance, patients with CML may experience symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, pale skin, abnormal bruising or bleeding, and frequent infections.

CML is often caused by a genetic mutation called the Philadelphia (Ph) chromosome, which occurs when two segments of DNA switch between chromosomes 9 and 22. This mutation leads to the formation of an abnormal gene called BCR-ABL1which stimulates the overproduction of immature myeloid cells.

The diagnosis of CML is usually made through a bone marrow examination or a blood test to identify the presence of the BCR-ABL1 gene or other genetic abnormalities associated with the disease. Once the diagnosis is confirmed, treatment for CML may include targeted drug therapies, such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors, which block the action of the BCR-ABL1 gene and reduce the production of immature myeloid cells. In some cases, a bone marrow transplant may be needed.

CML is considered a chronic disease and its course can vary from person to person. With proper management, many patients with CML can live normal or near-normal lives for many years. However, it is important to monitor the disease regularly and follow the treatment plan prescribed by the doctor to control the progression of the disease and manage the symptoms. Timely management and specialized medical advice are essential to ensure the best possible outcome for patients with CML.

