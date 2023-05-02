Home » Google and Apple join hands to curb Bluetooth devices invading privacy, AirTags become the focus of attention Author FX168
FX168 Financial News (North America) News on Tuesday (May 2) Alphabet’s Google (Google) and Apple (Apple) said the two companies are working together to curb the unnecessary tracking of people by Bluetooth devices, such as used to find lost items. AirTags.

Google and Apple jointly submitted a draft specification that would require all Bluetooth location-tracking devices to alert users of unauthorized tracking on iOS and Android devices.

Feedback from device makers and various safety and advocacy groups has been incorporated into the specification, the companies said, adding that companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. and consumer electronics firm Tile also provided support.

Since AirTags were introduced, privacy experts and law enforcement say some people are using them for criminal or malicious purposes. AirTags can be stuffed into keys, wallets, backpacks and other items, or attached to them, so that people can use AirTags to find lost items after they are lost.

Several airlines previously said they would not ban the use of Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers in checked luggage. Airlines believe that the AirTag’s low battery and transmission power do not pose a safety risk in luggage. In a statement, Apple said the AirTags are not dangerous and in fact “comply with international airline security regulations for carry-on and checked bags.” The TSA also confirmed that AirTags, like other Bluetooth trackers from companies like Tile, are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags.

In an effort to protect privacy, Apple in 2021 introduced an Android Detector app that helps users scan nearby AirTags or other similar item trackers that may be on their person without their knowledge.

Earlier in 2020, Apple and Google also said they would ban location tracking in apps that use a contact tracing system designed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

