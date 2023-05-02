Home » rescued with the defibrillator, her conditions are serious
Health

by admin
LORETO – She suddenly collapsed to the ground, seized with a heart attack while she was training in the gym. Providential the intervention of the instructors who used the defibrillator supplied to the facility to save her life. Her heart started beating again, but now the woman is hospitalized in the Torrette hospital, in haemodynamics, where she arrived in code red.

Fear in the afternoon in a gym in Loreto where a 63-year-old woman suffered a heart attack at the end of a training session. The alarm was immediately given to Nue 112. While awaiting the arrival of 118, the gym staff used the defibrillator to rescue the woman, who was in fact revived and then urgently transferred to the regional hospital on board of an ambulance. Unfortunately, her condition remains serious.

