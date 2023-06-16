Silvio’s last journey, the ashes brought back to Arcore by Marta Fascina

FROM THE SENT IN VALENCE. In the end, only Marta Fascina remained, the last love of her life. She was given the urn with Silvio Berlusconi’s ashes. It was two in the afternoon. It only remained for her to make the journey to the family chapel at Villa San Martino in Arcore.

Silvio Berlusconi’s body arrived at the crematorium in Valencia at 11.30 in the morning. It’s called «Panta Rei», everything flows. It is exactly on the border between Piedmont and Lombardy. It is a place considered at the forefront for the management of this kind of passage. The founder of Luxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, was also cremated there. But Berlusconi chose it and indicated it in his will for another reason: his father Luigi and mother Rosa Bossi had already been cremated here. So it had to be, so it was. The indications to the organizers had been precise: «Maximum confidentiality, maximum sobriety, a ceremony in a restricted form». In fact, only a part of the family, a total of twelve people, participated in the ritual.

Many people had gathered along the cemetery road. Even Mrs. Pala Cargner, a retired nurse: «I will always be grateful to him for having canceled the tax on the first home. For me, his greatness lay in being able to make himself understood by simple people like me. Silvio Berlusconi was a great man».

The Forza Italia flags, the mayor of Valencia and the police commissioner of Alessandria: everything was ready for the welcome. But for the Berlusconi family it was time for recollection. The motorcade made the choice clear. Two small vans, one for each branch of the family. The children, his brother Paolo, Marta Fascina, a few others. No master of ceremonies to officiate the ritual. You can ask for a musician, or to be able to use the audio system to pronounce memories. None of this. The Berlusconi family has asked to be able to stay in the farewell room without the presence of strangers. So it was: recollection, prayer. If words have been spoken, they will remain in the hearts of the participants.

Then someone said it was time. There is a command that moves the coffin towards the crematorium, an automated procedure.

The streets have emptied. A banner remained: “Silvio it is an honor to have you in the city”. A flower and a note remained at the edge of the countryside: «To the greatest. Bye Silvio.”

Even the crematorium has emptied out. Gradually everyone left, except her. Three hours had passed when the urn with the ashes was delivered to Marta Fascina. There remained the last journey to make, a return home. Now the remains of Silvio Berlusconi rest next to his mother and father.