Fifty-five-year-old Klopp criticized referee Paul Tierney after Sunday’s 4-3 league win over Tottenham. At the same time, he said about referees that they harm Liverpool in matches in the long term.

In addition, Klopp celebrated the winning goal in the set-up in front of the fourth official, for which he received a yellow card from Tierney. According to the coach, who was injured during the celebration, the referee accompanied the awarding of the card with an inappropriate comment.