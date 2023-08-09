Excellent treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation / RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad …

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

After an audit in June, the Clinic for Cardiology II was again recognized as an atrial fibrillation center by the German Society for Cardiology – Heart and Circulatory Research e. V. (DGK) after receiving this award in May 2020 as one of the first clinics in Germany. All criteria required by the DGK for re-certification were met.

The summary statement by the auditors certifies that the Bad Neustadt residents have a high level of treatment quality and safety, as well as excellent staffing and equipment in the area of ​​catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation. “The certification shows that we work as a team at an excellent medical level. With around 1,500 ablation procedures in 2022, our clinic is one of the largest German centers specializing in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias,” says Prof. Dr. Thomas Deneke, chief physician at the Clinic for Cardiology II at the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Bad Neustadt campus.

Treating atrial fibrillation correctly together

Atrial fibrillation is the most common persistent cardiac arrhythmia in Germany, affecting around 1.8 million people. The heart beats completely irregularly, which causes significant symptoms in many sufferers. Patients with atrial fibrillation also often have an increased risk of suffering a stroke. “In order to assess the risk of serious consequences in advance and to initiate effective therapy, it is extremely important to detect atrial fibrillation early,” says Prof. Deneke.

Catheter ablation offers the best chance of permanently stabilizing the rhythm. In this procedure, the sclerotherapy is precisely targeted, which means that the heart can be brought back into rhythm. In the Clinic for Cardiology II at the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt, Prof. Deneke performs this procedure together with his rhythmology team. “The procedure is particularly gentle. A catheter is inserted into the heart via the groin vein, explains Prof. Deneke. These catheters can be used to obliterate disrupted conduction paths and “wrong spark plugs”. The close interdisciplinary cooperation with the other disciplines on campus also contributes contributes to successful patient care with the highest treatment quality.

Fachsymposium: Kardio Intermezzo

The “Kardio Intermezzo 2023” is taking place for the seventh time this year. On September 29th and 30th, 2023, the advanced training event in the town hall of Bad Neustadt is aimed at medical, nursing and therapeutic staff with a varied program. In numerous overview presentations, workshops and discussion rounds, this year’s specialist symposium will focus on the diagnosis and therapy of heart valve diseases under the motto “Cardiology & Cardiosurgery goes Crossover”. Further information at www.kardio-intermezzo.de.

The RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt, one of five locations of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, stands for cross-sector medical care in rural areas. On one hospital site, the campus interlocks outpatient and inpatient offers with a large number of medical and preventive services that were previously spatially separated: resident specialists, clinics of different disciplines such as cardiac medicine, orthopedic surgery or neurology work hand in hand with nursing and rehabilitation . The digital networking of all actors involved in the treatment process – with innovative IT solutions and communication systems – is indispensable. www.campus-nes.de

