Excess protein: why it shouldn’t be underestimated and how it manifests itself

Protein is taken in regularly with food, wrong choices and products can lead to excess protein in the body.

Proteins are important for the body. Rthey represent, in fact, the structure for the muscles, for the bones, for the skin, for the nails and also for many other organs. However, there is an exact dose that does the job: An adult should consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body mass. After the age of 60, this figure rises to 1 or 2 when there are chronic diseases or in any case when playing sports.

When you take a higher quantity instead you fall into excess, causing important consequences with very burdensome implications for the body and rather complex manifestations to manage.

For this it would go always avoided the do-it-yourselfboth for the diet and for the choice of introducing vitamin complexes not administered by a doctor or protein powders on the suggestion of non-skilled personnel.

Excess protein: the consequences for the body

Con the increase in protein the first situation that arises is the dehydration of the body. Faced with such a situation, in fact, we pee a lot more, losing more liquids, frequent headaches appear, the body is tired, there is pain in the abdomen, generalized bloating, intestinal problems and weight gain. The symptoms can be generalized and therefore appear at the same time or take over progressively.

It is very difficult to understand how much protein we take in each day and how many are used as supplements, therefore the widespread practice of those who do not play competitive sports but take the same protein is completely wrong. In the long run, the effects can be serious also because you are unaware of what is happening to your body. They can be developed kidney stones, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, liver damage and gastrointestinal cancer.

There is no reason to follow a low protein diet, it is only conferred in cases of specific diseases by doctors. Therefore it is not necessary to eliminate proteins, reduce their load or in any case not add excess products in order to compensate for the amount of proteins to be taken during the day. With a healthy and balanced diet, the body already has everything it needs for proper functioning of the organism.

In most cases when taking supplements you are increasing your daily protein value for no reason,. In fact, going to the gym does not fall within the situations in which a greater contribution is required, except for those who carry out an intense activity.

