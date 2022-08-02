from Antonella Sparvoli

Excessively high temperatures facilitate dilation of blood vessels and dehydration, which is the basis of hypotension. If the episodes are occasional, don’t worry

Low blood pressure is a problem we hear about often, especially at this time of year. In fact, high temperatures favor a lowering of blood pressure which can be felt with a multitude of symptoms. Fortunately, unlike the more insidious and widespread hypertension, hypotension is not a cardiovascular risk factor and, in general, with simple precautions, it is possible to limit the discomfort. (HERE the web app on the causes of fainting and what to do when it happens)

What causes low blood pressure? The pressure values ​​are usually not constant, but the expression of our specific needs, so they change according to what we are doing – he begins Alberto Cremonesihead of the Cardiovascular Department of the Humanitas Gavazzeni Institute, Bergamo -. In most cases, low blood pressure values ​​are a constitutional feature and well tolerated. However, sometimes when the pressure drops they can appear very annoying ailments. If these episodes are occasional and perhaps linked to particular circumstances, for example the summer heat, there is no need to worry. In fact, high temperatures favor the dilation of blood vessels and dehydration, both factors that lower blood pressure. But if the phenomenon recurs frequently, it is better to have a medical check-up because hypotension can also be the wake-up call for an underlying disease, from diabetes to thyroid dysfunction.

What are spy symptoms? When we complain of low blood pressure, we do so because we experience some non-specific symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, muscle weakness, headache or a little nausea. These are annoying disorders that can sometimes be the prelude to a fainting, especially if the sudden drop in blood pressure. To check for sufficient hypotension, use the blood pressure measurement with one

sphygmomanometer. The values ​​capable of inducing symptoms may vary from individual to individual, but internationally we speak of hypotension when resting blood pressure drops below 90 mmHg maximum (systolic) e 60 mmHg at minimum (diastolic).

What can induce a pressure drop? There are several forms of hypotension, one of the most common being called orthostatic, usually following the rapid transition from lying to standing. Postprandial hypotension is not uncommon in young people which occurs immediately after ingesting food, especially if too quickly. Hypotension also common in women of childbearing age, thanks to the hormonal fluctuations that occur during the menstrual cycle. Estrogen and progesterone act on blood vessels by promoting their dilation. The phenomenon may be even more marked in pregnancy due to the vasodilation linked to the increased production of progesterone on the one hand and, on the other, in the terminal phase of “expectation”, to mechanical factors: the weight of the child reduces the return of venous blood to the heart.



Some medications used to treat hypertension can also sometimes cause an excessive drop in blood pressureespecially in the summer, so much so that generally the doctor proposes to change the dosage.

What can be done to limit the discomfort? Although there are vasopressor drugs, their use is generally not necessary, except in severe forms that do not respond to other precautions. In fact, it is generally sufficient to change some behaviors and follow some simple instructions. For example in the summer months it can help increase the intake of water and minerals in the diet, possibly with specific supplements. An advice that is always valid is that of practice moderate physical activity: pressure increases during exercise and allows the body to get used to changes in pressure. Many people already balance their pressure both at rest and during exertion with this device.

If you experience a drastic drop in blood pressure and realize that you are close to fainting, perhaps because your vision becomes blurred, you begin to sweat profusely or you falter, you must immediately lie down and lift your legs (or at least sit down to avoid falling) to facilitate the return of venous blood to the heart

and reactivate circulation, allowing blood flow to reach the brain more easily. To try to solve the pressure drop, you can also resort to some simple maneuvers that raise the pressure, such as maximal contraction of the fingers of the hands (hand-grip) oppure contractions of the leg musclesfor example cross-legged, Cremonesi points out.