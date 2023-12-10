Expanding Medical Studies in Huesca: A Necessary Investment

The expansion of Medicine studies in Huesca, demanded for many years, is now more necessary than ever as 4,000 students have applied to study Medicine this year. Currently, only the first and second year of Medicine are taken in Huesca, but the forecast is that the third year will begin in the 2026/27 academic year, thanks to the works to renovate and adapt the west wing of the old Children’s Residence.

The investment for these works amounts to 7 million euros, provided by the Government of Aragon, the Provincial Council of Huesca, and European funds. The rehabilitation and adaptation of around 5,000 square meters of surface will be carried out, focusing on reinforcing the floors and the damaged roof.

The three plants undergoing renovation will have enough classrooms for all Medicine courses and will also include necessary infrastructure such as laboratories, simulation rooms, and microscopy laboratories. The San Jorge de Huesca Hospital, considered a university center for two years, will also play a vital role in the expansion of Medicine studies in Huesca. Overall, this expansion is a necessary response to the deficiencies in healthcare highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

