Expected since 2016, the gymnasium in via Vespucci of the Galilei scientific high school is a reality, it will also be available to sports associations

It had been awaited since 2016 when the project was presented for a total investment by the Province of one million 800 thousand euros and now with the ribbon cutting the students of the Galilei scientific high school branch in via Vespucci finally have a gym.

To inaugurate it were the president of the institution Ottavio De Martinis, the president of the regional council Lorenzo Sospiri, the mayor of breaking latest news Carlo Masci, the president of the municipal council Marcello Antonelli, the municipal councilor for public education Gianni Santilli, the representatives of institute and the head teacher Carlo Cappello.

For De Martinis, the cutting of that ribbon “represents a moment of growth not only for this school, but for the entire school facilities of the area”, he declares, underlining that the new gym will also be used by sports associations as well as being available to students. “We are also very happy with the work done, since I became president of the Province, together with the technical sector and the manager Marco Scorrano, we have worked hard to complete all those works that have been awaited for so many years. After the inauguration of the new Marconi building, this space represents another precious element and soon there will also be others such as the gymnasium of the D’Ascanio high school”.

“We have over 60 million to spend on school works to make them safer”, underlines De Martinis” also thanking his predecessor at the head of the Province, Antonio Zaffiri, for the work done. “I have inherited this important work and I am pleased to have completed it in such a short time. With the budget surplus we will also be ready to give the gymnasium the necessary equipment to give the best to the students”.

“Difficult works are carried out with the help of large companies, as happened with the new gymnasium of the Galilei scientific high school – adds Sospiri -. A new, huge, well-equipped space where kids can train their bodies and minds, in a place of excellence in our city”. “We have given our kids an extraordinary space, a building that houses not only a new gym, fully equipped, suitable for playing football, volleyball and basketball, but also an adjacent multipurpose room. Children – he underlines – have the duty to look after and protect that space, solid, safe, protected, functional. Thanks to the companies that have worked with passion to allow us to reach the finish line”.

The head teacher Cappello also expresses satisfaction. “Finally, the kids will be able to take advantage of a long-awaited facility – he declares-. In these spaces our students will be able to play sports in a healthy, safe and suitable environment with all the comforts. There has been a great deal of work from all the components to arrive at this final result. Thanks also to the company that has gone beyond its competences – he concludes -, showing true interest in the community”.