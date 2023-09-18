Exploring the Link Between Animal Welfare and Public Health: Insights from the II International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare

CÓRDOBA, September 18 (EUROPA PRESS) – The II International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare will take place from September 21 to 23 at the old building of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, which is now the headquarters of the rectorate of the University of Córdoba (UCO). One of the main topics to be discussed at the congress is the correlation between animal welfare and public health, as the well-being of animals and livestock ultimately affects the health of the general population.

According to the College of Veterinarians, Rufino Rivero, the General Secretary of the organization, emphasized the significance of animal health, especially in relation to livestock farming. He highlighted the repercussions this has on the market and public health, particularly in the face of globalization and climate change.

Rivero pointed out that phenomena such as global warming and the increase in extreme weather events have a direct impact on the health of animals and humans. For instance, he mentioned the appearance of the tiger mosquito after the devastating storms on the Spanish east coast, as well as the spread of diseases over long distances.

Moreover, Rivero highlighted the changing dynamics between humans and animals, with society now demanding more humane methods of utilizing and extracting resources. This shift applies not only to livestock farming but also to the management of wild fauna and the need for control.

José Ramón Caballero de la Calle, the president of the scientific committee and a professor at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, expressed excitement about the quality and importance of the presentations, round tables, and communication sessions at the congress. These sessions will delve into animal welfare and incorporate new research on the subject into the general debate.

Antonio Arenas, the vice-rector of the University of Córdoba, emphasized the significance of the congress due to the increasing societal sensitivity towards animal welfare. He noted that this sensitivity is rooted in animal health and expressed the importance of updating students on the contents that will emerge from the congress, as it will form the basis of an upcoming master’s degree in Animal Welfare at the University of Córdoba.

José María de Torres Medina, the president of the Official College of Veterinarians of Córdoba and co-organizer of the congress, highlighted the importance of the event. He stated that the congress will analyze the new Veterinary Law, which aims to protect the rights and well-being of animals. This law will come into effect on September 29 and will establish a new framework for protecting and fostering society’s relationship with animals.

Throughout the three days of the congress, the sessions on Animal Welfare will address various topics, including the relationship between livestock activity, public health, and environmental health, as well as the challenges posed by new legislation. The congress promises to provide valuable insights and discussions on these subjects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

