Together with Greeicy, Andrés Cepeda released the video “It comes well” – news

Andrés Cepeda presented the highly anticipated music video for his song “Le Viene Bien”, a sincere collaboration with the famous singer Greeicy. The clip is the latest release from the Latin Grammy winner’s new album, “Décimo Cuarto,” which his fans have been enjoying since May.

The tender song, which was co-produced by George Noriega, continues to capture the hearts of fans with its attractive arrangement that fuses danzón and milonga rhythms, featuring the alluring sounds of double bass and guitar, as well as Cepeda’s own unmistakable touch on percussion. .

Greeicy quickly and graciously accepted the invitation to participate in this impressive track, which tells the story of a woman who wants to reconnect with her inner and outer beauty, feel confident, beautiful and loved. The pop star adds a very special and personal stamp to the piece as co-writer, and together with Cepeda, the two talented artists offer a moving story that brims with authenticity and talent.

The magnificent music video was filmed on the beaches of Palomino, a coastal town, located in the Guajira region of Colombia, transporting fans to a sensational paradise, where they can lose themselves in the cool and relaxed atmosphere, created by the calming waves. of the ocean and warm sand, among which Cepeda and Greeicy deliver their sweet song.

Cepeda is traveling through Europe, where he thrills his fans with his acclaimed La Ruta Púrpura Tour, which he has already successfully presented in North America and Colombia. In Europe, the tour has had overwhelming demand in some of the most important cities in the territory, such as London, Madrid, Berlin, Brussels, among others, and Cepeda has sold out all the locations he has visited so far.