Among the most boring annoyances that summer brings with it there are certainly the mosquitoes, which with their bites can really ruin the season. In fact, together with other animals that are not at all appreciated, insects with their bites also risk being vehicles of diseases as well as causing itchy skin. Commonly, moreover, as soon as we feel a tingle and see redness on the body we think that it is a mosquito bite, but this is not always the case.

If, for example, you happen to wake up in the morning with a very strong itching in an area of ​​the skin that appears with very red blisters, mosquitoes may not be responsible. In the course of the night, in fact, there are many organisms that can be attracted to our skin until they suck the blood, leaving as results in the morning vesicles itchy.

Just the observation of the bubbles and theintensity of the annoyance they cause, then, can provide useful information to understand which animal has bitten us. In particular, if the skin rash develops during the night’s rest and is very violent, combined with an almost unbearable itch, the culprit is almost certainly the bed bug. This parasite, in fact, is difficult to intercept with the naked eye but can proliferate between the sheets. The visible traces that indicate its presence are generally small bloodstains and traces of feces

Its bite, in allergic subjects, can have very painful consequences and determines the development of numerous bubbles close together. Precisely the intense itching and the presence of very close blisters are the sign that it was not a mosquito but a bedbug that stung us. Better, therefore, to provide a deep cleaning of the bed. Finally, let’s debunk some false myths which has been given credit for some time. In fact, scientific studies have denied that bed bugs can transmit type B, C and E hepatitis, AIDS and MRSA to humans.