Eye pads against wrinkles, dark circles and bags under the eyes

Eye pads for tired eyes: how to reduce dark circles, bags under the eyes and wrinkles

The skin under the eyes is very thin and sensitive: if the body suffers from lack of sleep or stress, dark shadows appear under the eyes. A new beauty trend now promises a remedy against dark circles, bags under the eyes and wrinkles: eye pads.

Too little sleep and too much stress literally leave their mark on your face. But how do the dark shadows actually arise? In fact, dark circles under the eyes are a result of poor blood circulation in the vessels: If the lymph circulation is restricted due to short nights, tissue fluid can accumulate under the soft skin. But an expansion of the blood vessels can also cause dark circles to appear. There are also other factors such as progressive aging of the skin and UV rays, which promote wrinkles and bags under the eyes. The right eye care is all the more important with increasing age, for example with special care creams or eye pads.

This is how eye pads affect your skin



In contrast to ordinary care creams, eye pads have a cooling effect on the skin – this means that they are not only supposed to combat dark circles under the eyes and minimize bags under the eyes, but also counteract skin aging. In addition, they moisturize the skin and give tired eyes a real boost of freshness. This is made possible by the active ingredients it contains, such as hyaluronic acid and collagen – both of which can also be found in many anti-aging products.

How to use eye pads correctly



In order for eye pads to be fully effective, you should clean your eye area before using it for the first time to remove any make-up residueto remove. Then proceed as follows:

Place the eye pads under your eyes and press them gently so that they do not slip. Leave the eye pads on for ten to twenty minutes, during which time you can move freely. Massage the excess remains of the eye pads into the skin, then no active ingredients are lost. Then care for your face with a moisturizing cream.

Another tip: It is best to keep the eye pads (especially in the warm summer months) in the fridge to increase the cooling effect.

The best home remedies for dark circles



Even before eye pads conquered the market, there were already effective home remedies for dark shadows under the eyes. Among the best known are these three:

Green tea

It contains valuable antioxidants and tannins: green tea can help to combat dark circles quickly and effectively. To do this, take two ready-made tea bags and let them steep in warm water for a few minutes – then put them in the fridge for 30 minutes before you put the bags on your (closed) eyes for ten minutes.

cucumber slices

Cucumbers also have a cooling effect and counteract dark circles by reducing possible swelling and making dark shadows disappear. In addition, cucumber slices moisturize the skin – you just have to put them in the fridge before use and then on your closed eyes.

coconut oil

That coconut oil good for skin and hair shouldn’t be a secret for a long time. In fact, very few people know that its active ingredients can also help against dark circles: Rub the moisturizing oil gently onto the swollen areas of the skin and leave it to soak in overnight so that it can have a more intensive effect.

