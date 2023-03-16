Tested for harmful substances and make-up properties A beautiful eyeliner is not only a question of skill, but also of quality. This is shown by a test of 14 black liquid eyeliners that our Swiss colleagues published in the magazine K tip published. They checked the products for critical substances and, in a practical test, for their make-up properties.

Results from good to unsatisfactory Test conclusion: Five eyeliners performed well overall, eight with the grade sufficient. An expensive eyeliner failed with the grade unsatisfactory because it was contaminated with health-critical nitrosamines. Heavy metals and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) were not detected in relevant amounts in any eyeliner.

These are the five best eyeliners The five good eyeliners are all available in Germany. They cost between 2.80 and 7.60 euros per piece: Artdeco Natural Liquid Eyeliner, 1 Black, approx. 15.40 euros for 4.5 ml

Natural Liquid Eyeliner, 1 Black, approx. 15.40 euros for 4.5 ml Catrice Glam & Doll Easy Wash Off, 010 Ultra Black, approx. 3.50 euros for 1.7 ml

Glam & Doll Easy Wash Off, 010 Ultra Black, approx. 3.50 euros for 1.7 ml H&M Brightliner, Black on Track, about 7 euros for 2 ml

Brightliner, Black on Track, about 7 euros for 2 ml Wet n Wild Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner, Black, approx. 4 euros for 3.5 ml

Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner, Black, approx. 4 euros for 3.5 ml Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Liner Waterproof, 003 Black, ca. 7,40 Euro für 2,5 ml.





Artdeco also wins in the practical test Application, color intensity, flow, drying, durability – five laboratory experts evaluated these criteria in a practical test with the eyeliner. Nine products performed well in this test point – Artdeco's eyeliner was the best. What was striking: Eyeliners that are declared waterproof did not last any better after six hours than eyeliners without this promise. Tipp: If you want to apply full make-up, you will find recommended products in our lipstick test and in our mascara test. The make-up test shows that good products do not have to be expensive.

NYX from L`Oréal insufficient An eyeliner from L’Oréal received the worst grade in the test: the NYX Epic Wear Waterproof Eye & Body Liquid Liner, Black, for around 15.50 euros per 3.5 milliliters. According to the Swiss testers, they found conspicuous levels of nitrosamines. The substances are considered probable carcinogens. When asked, L’Oréal explained to us that it had checked the affected batch of eyeliner and two other batches for nitrosamines based on the K-Tip results. In all samples, the concentrations were well below the stated measured values ​​and the limit value of the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment convenient.