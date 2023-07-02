Home » F1, news on the starting grid at the Austrian GP (Spielberg) and row-by-row analysis
F1, news on the starting grid at the Austrian GP (Spielberg) and row-by-row analysis

The starting grid changes to the rear a couple of hours from the start: Magnussen and De Vries will start from the pila-lane. Fourth consecutive pole position for Max Verstappen, who will have the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz behind him. Second row for the rediscovered McLaren, only 15th for Perez’s second Red Bull, one of the many penalized by track limits. It is the fifth time the first two find themselves on the grid in this position. The Austrian GP up Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

