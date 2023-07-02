F1 – Sprint Race/Ferrari: Sainz consistent, Leclerc evanescent

Ferrari takes a deserved podium, but in second Sprint weekend of the season the superiority of Verstappen it reveals itself. The Dutch world champion conquered pole shootout and mini race without being bothered by anyone. Wet track conditions widened the gap between Max and the rest of the world. It is good to underline that the RB19 in the hands of the champion of Hasselt it is a single-seater from another category, while it becomes a competitive but not unbeatable car with Sergio Perez.

The Scuderia Ferrari did not shine in qualifying, taking fifth and sixth time respectively with Carlos Sainz e Charles Leclerc. The umpteenth misunderstanding between the wall and the Monegasque champion propitiated the impeeding of Oscar Piastri and the consequent penalty of three positions on the grid. The Sprint Racedespite the reduced race distance, was enlivened by the slippery road surface thanks to a light rain that fell on the Red Bull Ring shortly before departure.

The fight for victory was practically over in turn 3, where Verstappen closed the internal dispute with Perez after a tough melee in the first sector of the track. For pilots of little horse Rampant it was a race with two faces. The Spanish ex McLaren he took his first podium of the season through clean racing, showing good pace when the track started to dry out. The gap from Perez at the finish line was small but the 23 seconds inflicted by Max Verstappen correspond to almost one second per lap.

Carlos Sainz third at the finish line of the sprint race of the Austrian Grand Prix

A whole different story for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque’s race was characterized by duels with Ocon e Norris. In the end the Ferrari driver didn’t seem to have too much feeling with the number 16 finishing the race in an anonymous twelfth place. The starting position certainly did not favor the comeback intentions of the vice world champion who was unable to get the better of Oconauthor of a staunch defense in several circumstances.

Charles will have the opportunity to recover today, given the climatic conditions that turn clear. However the indecipherable performances are starting to be many in this first third of the championship. On the eve of the ninth round of the world championship, the driver on whom the Ferrari he entrusts his own destiny with a gap of 20 points from his teammate. The first guide must also be conquered through constant performance, an aspect that until now is not entirely present.

Ferrari: injection of confidence for Sainz. Leclerc is self-critical

The third place of Sainz takes on different meanings. Carlos he is not a “rainmaster”, however he provided a consistent performance which placed him on the lowest step of the podium, a whisker away from Red Bull Of Perez. The most important news is that Aston Martin e Mercedes (albeit delayed by a disastrous sprint qualifying) have never been a threat to the Spanish rider.

Sainz declared that the first part of the race was quite tricky, especially in the fast corners. With the track progressively drier on the racing line, the from Madrid he regained confidence and consequently the pace even if the Red Bullsecond Carlosthey were still uncatchable.

Sainz in the wake of Perez’s Red Bull in the early stages of the sprint race of the Austrian grand prix

As often happened in the past, Leclerc gave vent to his sincere and worrying vein of self-criticism. The Monegasque didn’t look for excuses, claiming he had to improve in the mixed conditions in which he hasn’t shone recently. Charles hopes that today’s race will be held in dry conditions, supported by the good sensations encountered in the only free practice session on Friday.

The examination of Frederic Vasseur does not deviate from the statements of its pilots. The team principal of the red underlined the consistency of the performance of Sainz and the difficulties of Leclerc. For the French manager, the important thing is to move on immediately, as today’s race will take place in more favorable environmental conditions on paper and from positions on the grid that legitimize high ambitions.

Author: Roberto Cecere – @robertofunoat

Images: Scuderia Ferrari

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

