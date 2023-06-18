Fabi, leap in mortgages, for variable rates up to +70%, after the new increase by the ECB – breaking latest news

The installments of new fixed-rate mortgages are set to double in 2023, while those of variable-rate mortgages should rise by 55-65%. For a fixed rate mortgage of 200,000 euros over 25 years (the average rate applied by banks could be higher than 6%), the monthly installment will be 1,304 euros; for a loan of 100,000 euros, also for 25 years, with an interest rate of 5.3%, the monthly installment will instead be 609 euros. StThese are Fabi’s calculations in the light of the new increase by the ECB. For old mortgages, on the other hand, there is no difference for the fixed rate, while the variable rate installments have undergone increases of up to 70%.

At the end of March 2023, the total value of mortgages for the purchase of homes amounted to 425.5 billion euros, an increase of around 50 billion compared to the end of 2017 (+13.4%), recalls Fabi. Of the total of 25.7 million Italian families, those who have a mortgage are around 3.5 million, out of a total of 6.8 million citizens who are also indebted with other forms of financing, such as consumer credit and personal loans. Between consumer credit and personal loans, banks granted 251.2 billion euros of loans to citizens, in line with the values ​​at the end of 2017, but slowing down compared to the trend of recent months, a sign of the negative impact of the increase of interest rates.