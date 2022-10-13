Home Health Falls from the climbing wall in the gym: 6-meter flight, severe 44 years old
Health

Falls from the climbing wall in the gym: 6-meter flight, severe 44 years old

by admin
Falls from the climbing wall in the gym: 6-meter flight, severe 44 years old

Curno. The 44-year-old who on Thursday evening (13 October) fell from a height of about 6 meters while practicing sport climbing was transported in red code to the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo.

The alarm went off shortly before 8pm in the halls of the ‘Orobia Climbing’ gym, in via Trento in Curno: a structure very popular with fans of this adrenaline-pumping discipline.

The auto-medical and ambulance intervened on the spot, in addition to the carabinieri of the Bergamo command to try to establish the exact causes of the accident, according to the very first information due to a human error of a technical nature (we are talking about a badly made knot or in any case incomplete, but all the necessary investigations will be needed).

In order, the 44-year-old allegedly hit the ground first on the wrist, then on the hip and finally on the head. When he was rescued by the doctors he was conscious, assure witnesses, but his condition would still be considered serious.

© All rights reserved

Do you want to read BergamoNews without advertising? Subscribe!
See also  Amazon and EA "close to reaching a partnership" to film "Mass Effect" TV series

You may also like

Vaccine, does the nasal spray version work? The...

Family doctors. Fimmg: “Immediately the Act of address...

First case of “Nile fever” identified in Caserta

60 new family doctors for the whole of...

Mushroom alert: under a pretty appearance they hide...

Covid vaccine, how to book the fourth booster...

what’s happening in Australia – Libero Quotidiano

I want a sixth of a bra “

Metastatic breast cancer, the requests of Europa Donna...

approved drug that lowers cholesterol with only 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy