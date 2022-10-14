Home Health Family doctors against pediatricians. Snami: “We are not your stopgap”
Family doctors against pediatricians. Snami: "We are not your stopgap"

Family doctors against pediatricians. Snami: "We are not your stopgap"

The independent union of the MMG lashes out against pediatricians: “We follow the patients, from the morning and throughout the night, without any interruption, responding to every need of the patients. Pediatricians, on the other hand, guarantee health care that goes from 8 to 20 so their contractual treatment damages the entire category of general practitioners “.

14 OTT

“We are not the stopgap for pediatricians”. The dissent of the Snami general practitioners and the national president Snami mounts Angelo Testa he is the spokesperson for the many doctors who “follow their patients every day, from the morning and throughout the night, without interruption, responding to every need of the patients”. “Pediatricians, on the other hand, guarantee health care that goes from 8 to 20 – explains Testa – so their contractual treatment damages the entire category of general practitioners. Solutions are urgently needed to be proposed in the negotiation for the renewal of the collective agreement. national because we cannot bear the weight of what our colleagues in another sector should do “.

“If pediatricians fail to ensure full health coverage, then they become outpatient specialists – he says. Gianfranco Breccia, National Secretary Snami -. The whole thing is absurd as if when a cardiac surgeon or another specialist is absent and for the continuity of assistance to his patients, other medical figures were forced. “

“Like Snami, we claim the full protection of general practitioners – concludes Angelo Testa – and we invite the public to remedy this paradoxical situation where the hourly general practitioner must free of charge replace a deficiency in the system”.

October 14, 2022
© All rights reserved


