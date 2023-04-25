Home » Farewell to Harry Belafonte, myth of music and civil rights
Farewell to Harry Belafonte, myth of music and civil rights

Farewell to a music legend: Harry Belafonte, who in the 1950s had broken through the pop charts but also the barriers of race, becoming a force in the civil rights movement, died at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. He was 96 years old. (ANSA CINEMA SHEET)

Born in Harlem to Jamaican parents, Belafonte brought Caribbean music to the fore with songs such as “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” e “Jamaica FarewellHis album Calypso, which contained both, was the first by an artist to sell more than a million copies.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

