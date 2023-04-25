Home » Health Foundation celebrates World Malaria Day
Health Foundation celebrates World Malaria Day

On the date the day of fight against malaria is celebrated.

World Malaria Day” is celebrated on April 25 with the aim of highlighting the need to continuously invest in the prevention and control of malaria disease in the Americas and throughout the world.

It was in 2007 when the member states of the World Health Organization declared “World Malaria Day” for April 25 at the Health Assembly.

In 2023 the theme for World Malaria Day or World Malaria Day is the following: “It is time to achieve zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”. The WHO will focus on the last step “implement” especially in marginalized populations, to provide them with all the tools available to try to achieve the goal of zero malaria.

