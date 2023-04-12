Paolo Odone passed away this evening at the age of 80, one of the exponents of a dynasty of textile traders but above all a man who managed to enter the public life of the city in recent decades in a strong and decisive way. Historical president of Ascom – Confcommercio of Genoa (since 1997), he was also president of the “Cristoforo Colombo” airport, the latter position obtained after leaving the presidency of the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa led for three terms and for 19 years . He also held the presidency of Uniontrasportithe vice presidency of Unioncamere Italian, the vice presidency of Confcommerce and was a member of the Commission for Port Policies and Sea Policies of Confcommercio Rome.

Odone spent his life protecting his city and the traders of which he was an integral part. He had a modern and broad vision of the future of Genoa and strongly believed in the creation of new infrastructures needed to avoid isolation for the region. His commitment in recent years was also and above all aimed at the development of the Third Pass and the quadrupling of the Tortona-Milan route which he rightly considered fundamental. “The people of Milan must come and live in Genoa – was his mantra – the day that the two cities will be connected in the best way will be a triumph for us“.

Odone, a great lover of Genoese history and of Christopher Columbus in particular, was a member of the board of Ianua, the school for the best students of the University of Genoa and was also a much appreciated cook: the pandolce he used to give to Christmas.

“Liguria loses a point of reference of great balance. If our region today looks to the future with optimism and serenity, it is also due to its great commitment and battles” the words of the president of the Region John Toti.

Alessandro Cavo, who was Odone’s deputy in Confcommercio remembers him like this. “He was a man who made a difference with extraordinary vision and strength and will never be forgotten. He loved his territory and our entrepreneurial fabric of small businesses with great dedication. A great friend. An immense honor to have been able to work with him.”

A piece of Genoa really goes away with Odone.