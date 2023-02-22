news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LA SPEZIA, FEBRUARY 22 – The tour that Uil organizes “to shine a light on Ligurian health problems”, a regional declination of the national initiative “Let’s give a voice to the country”, starts from La Spezia. In March, the union will organize two garrisons, on March 20 in front of the San Bartolomeo di Sarzana hospital and on March 24 in front of Sant’Andrea della Spezia, to submit a questionnaire to citizens and collect observations and proposals. “Health care in Liguria is increasingly moving towards the private sector, the shortage of personnel is now chronic – explains Mario Ghini, UIL regional secretary -. Lately there is a tendency to replace doctors with nurses and nurses with obs. we can accept it”.



The choice of Spice is not accidental. “In the regional health budget, more than 50 million euros a year go to visits outside the region – recalls the confederal secretary Alfonso Pittaluga – and the province of La Spezia accounts for the majority of these outgoings with over 40 million. This is a city which has known several hospital openings, but the new hospital is still to come”.



The reference is to the new Felettino, which the city has been waiting for for years. Throughout Liguria, the health plan also provides for 33 community hospitals. In both cases, the fear of the union is that they will not be able to function if the workforce of the health companies is not increased. “They risk remaining cathedrals in the desert if they are not filled with trained personnel – explains Marco Furletti of the UIL of La Spezia -. We are still living the drama and the paradox of the story of the seventy ex Coopservice oss fired after decades of service at the ASL5 and today without a job “.



The Uil campaign, which will then continue in the rest of Liguria, was baptized Article 32 to recall the part of the Constitution that establishes the right to health: “Citizens come to our gazebos and simply tell us if they believe that this right is guaranteed to them” . (HANDLE).

