On February 20, “Visit Ningxia by high-speed rail” – the first stop of the 2023 Ningxia tourism spring publicity and promotion activity entered Lanzhou City, Gansu Province. And launched a preferential policy of “attracting tourists to Ningxia” for Gansu, and issued 2 million yuan of cultural and tourism consumption coupons in Gansu. At the same time, Shizuishan City, Zhongwei City, Guyuan City, and Wuzhong City respectively issued incentive policies for chartered flights, special trains, and self-driving tour groups.

Helan Mountain Rock Painting Scenic Area

Ningxia and Gansu are connected by mountains and rivers. The two provinces are in the same line in terms of cultural heritage, tourism resources, customs, etc., but have different styles: Gansu, as a golden section of the Silk Road, has a landscape corridor of more than 1,600 kilometers connecting the four counties of Hexi, Jiayu, etc. Xiongguan, Jincheng Ancient Ferry, Maijiyanyun and a large number of scenic spots gather together, with magnificent scenery and rich cultural and tourism landscapes. Ningxia, known as “the top of the south of the Yangtze River”, is rich in a series of various cultural and tourism resources such as Helan Park, Shapo Ringing Bell, Xixia Royal Tomb, Shahu Bird Country, etc. It has beach mutton, red wolfberry, wine, etc. A large number of nationally renowned scenery and specialty products. At present, Ningxia is relying on a good ecological environment to integrate Yellow River culture, wineries, desert exploration and other characteristic resources into modern travel life, and strive to create new business cards of cultural tourism such as “Star Hometown” and “Purple Romance”, and make every effort to draw “Twenty One scene” is the new background of Ningxia Cultural Tourism.

shapotou

Li Dianjun, deputy director of the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, said that he hopes that the cultural and tourism industries, government and enterprises of the two places will take the opportunity of the opening of the Yinlan-Lanzhou high-speed railway and the spring publicity and promotion activities of “Traveling Ningxia by high-speed railway” as an opportunity to give full play to their respective advantages and continue to deepen exchanges Cooperate and work together to write a new chapter of the coordinated development and mutual benefit of Ganning and Ningxia cultural tourism.

“Ningxia and Gansu are good friends in cultural and tourism cooperation.” Cai Ju, deputy director of the Culture and Tourism Department of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, said that Gansu and Ningxia have high frequency of cultural exchanges and close tourism cooperation. The two places not only support each other in holding a series of large-scale cultural and tourism activities, but also serve as important sources of tourists for each other. In recent years, the number of tourists from Gansu to Ningxia has been among the top three in the number of domestic tourists received by Ningxia. At the end of 2022, the Zhonglan section of the Yinlan-Lanzhou high-speed railway will open for operation. It takes only 1 hour and 30 minutes from Lanzhou to Zhongwei, and only 3 hours to Yinchuan. The Lanzhou-Yinjiang high-speed railway will not only bring people in Gansu and Ningxia closer to each other, but will also become a “new link” for the coordinated development of culture and tourism in Gansu and Ningxia.