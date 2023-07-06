Home » FDA gives green light to new Alzheimer’s drug – Medicine
(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, JULY 06 – The US Food and Drug Administration has given full approval, for the first time, to a drug that moderately slows down Alzheimer’s. The Washington Post reports it.

The agency previously gave the drug, called Leqembi, a fast-track approval path based on its ability to reduce amyloid clots in the brain, a hallmark of the disease. Subsequent data showed that the drug was able to slow cognitive and functional decline by 27% in 18 months. The drug, which must be administered intravenously every two weeks, is aimed at patients who are in the early stage of Alzheimer’s.

The FDA also said it asked the company that makes the drug to include a warning that Leqembi and other members of this new class of anti-amyloid drugs can cause brain swelling and hemorrhage. (HANDLE).

